Robert “Don” Bricker, 73, formerly of Bluffton, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Chalet Village Health and Rehab Center in Berne.

He was born in Bluffton March 29, 1947, to Robert and Dorothy Donald Bricker.

Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Bricker of Decatur and Dawn (Kelly) Hahn of Nicholasville, Ky.; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; eight siblings, Richard (Linda) Bricker, Carol (Larry) Studabaker, Geraldine (Richard) Niblick, Judith Grimm, Linda (Buck) Shane, Philip “Pete” Bricker, Jean (Ron) Bowman and Betty (John) Kizer, all of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Bricker.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Following visitation, American Legion Post 43 will conduct military honors at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Masks are strongly encouraged for attendance at the visitation and service, and the funeral home asks that guests practice social distancing. Due to the governor’s executive order, they are only allowing a certain number of guests at a time during the visitation. Cooperation and patience are appreciated.

