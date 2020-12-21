Richard P. Milholland, 79, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. His death followed a short illness.

Richard was born April 12, 1941, in Ossian, to Max W. and Mary Archbold Milholland. Both parents preceded him in death.

He attended Central High School in Fort Wayne. Following high school, he owned and operated his own excavating company for many years. Richard retired from the tool and die industry.

He was a member of the Ossian First Presbyterian Church. Richard was an avid golfer, enjoyed woodworking and was involved with USAC Midget Car racing.

He married Patricia K. Bauermeister Archbold Sept. 27, 2014, in Bluffton. She survives in Bluffton. Additional survivors include two sons, Greg (Debbie) Milholland of Bluffton and Perry Milholland of Ossian; two daughters, Tammy (Mike Prichard) Schaffer and Tonia (Matt) Huffman, both of Bluffton; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Rosemarie) Milholland of Ossian and Donnie MIlholland of Bluffton; and a sister, Cynthia Miller of Ossian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former spouse, Martha L. Hawkins Milholland on Aug. 27, 2011, and a sister, Beverly Blair.

Private family visitation and services will be held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton with Pastor Dustin Leimgruber officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ossian First Presbyterian Church.

