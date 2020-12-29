Richard “Dick” Clark, 95, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Dick was born Jan. 3, 1925, in Townsend, Wis., to Irwin Clark and Ora Young Clark. Both parents preceded him in death.

Dick married Beulah Kaehr on Jan. 5, 1945; she preceded him in death Jan. 24, 1996. He later married Lucille Gerber Steffen on July 30, 1997. She preceded him in death July 12, 2007.

He graduated from Sturgis High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Dick worked for more than 15 years at Art Iron in Fort Wayne and Toledo, Ohio. He spent more than 20 years on the night shift at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn where he got the nickname “Smiley.”

Dick’s real passion was taking pictures — thousands of them. He loved traveling and he visited more than 40 states and 15 countries from the UAE to Guatemala. Dick enjoyed listening and whistling to big band music, making and collecting knives, and going fishing. He was a big fan of Hoosier basketball, the Packers and the Yankees.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Delmy) Clark of Antigua, Guatemala, and David Clark of Sri Lanka; two daughters, Lori (Stan) Fiechter of Bluffton and Lisa (Bruce) Aschliman of Ethridge, Tenn.; two stepdaughters, Ann (Les) Isch and Susan (Mark) Harris, both of Bluffton; a sister, Phyllis Heiniger of Bluffton; a son-in-law, Les Detmon; a daughter-in-law, Lori Steffen of Bluffton; and nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Ann Detmon; a step-son, Mark Steffen; and a sister, Fran Smith.

Private family visitation and funeral services are being held. Lynn Fiechter and Chad Gerber will officiate at the services. A private family burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Familial Amyloidosis Research or the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.