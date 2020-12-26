Randy Angel, 59, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his residence in Bluffton.

Randy was born Nov. 18, 1961, in Knox, Ind., to Edgar “Babe” Angel and Mollie M. Puckett Rudd. He graduated from Boyd County High School and attended Ivy Tech to study in the HVAC program. He worked at Bluffton Rubber Company and at Peyton’s Northern, both in Bluffton. Randy was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing.

Randy is survived by his siblings, Irene (Kenneth) Blankenship of Gary, Carolyn Sue (Don) Rowe of Catlettsburg, Ky., Edgar Raymond (Lori) Angel of Merrillville, Ethel Marie Angel of Ashland, Ky., Jack (Desiré Green) Morlan of Craigville, Gladys Susie Coffield of Tocsin, William C. Rudd Jr. of Paintsville, Ky., Milinda Sue (Ronnie) Cross of Fort Wayne, and Marsha Ann (Frank) James of Bluffton, along with many nieces and nephews.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents; a longtime companion, Anne Davis; and a brother, Ricky Troy Angel.

Visitation for Randy will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Randy’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home following visitation. Entombment will follow the service at the Northridge Community Mausoleum at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Randy’s memory to the family.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral and cemetery service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

