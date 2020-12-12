Rachel Marie Brinneman Hardesty, 33 of Roanoke, passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2020, at her home.

Rachel was born Jan. 8, 1987, in Allen County, to Michael and Laurie Tomkinson Brinneman. She graduated in 2005 from Norwell High School. In 2006, Rachel graduated from International Business College. She worked for Lutheran Social Services of Indiana.

On July 7, 2007, Rachel and Jeffrey Hardesty were married in Bluffton.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff of Roanoke; her children, Louis and Blair Hardesty, at home; her parents, Mike and Laurie Brinneman of Roanoke; and her siblings, Sean Brinneman and Josh Brinneman, both of Fort Wayne, and Lauren Jones of Ossian.

A private family celebration of Rachel’s life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Joel Gregory officiating. A private family burial service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

A public visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral and cemetery service. During the current COVID-19 guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Friends wishing to watch Rachel’s service can do so from the safety of their home using the Zoom meeting program. You can login using Zoom Meeting ID 829 8662 3409 after 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Rachel’s children’s educational fund, payable to the Rachel Hardesty Scholarship Fund.

