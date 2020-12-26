“Metaldyne M&A Bluffton, LLC, is submitting a Notice of Intent letter for the facility located at 131 W. Harvest Road, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 lAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. Run-off from the facility will discharge to the Wabash River.

Questions or comments should be directed to Metaldyne M&A Bluffton, LLC Attention: EHS Coordinator at 131 W. Harvest Road, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.”

nb 12/26

hspaxlp