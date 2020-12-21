Home State & National News Police say man killed by Huntington officer did not fire any shots Police say man killed by Huntington officer did not fire any shots December 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News A shield from COVID-19 lawsuits? State & National News ‘Unbelievable’ amounts of snow blanket parts of the Northeast State & National News California hospitals buckle as coronavirus cases surge