Phyllis “Judy” Addington, 78, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Judy was born July 17, 1942, in Blackford County, to Raymond D. Chenoweth and Edna J. Carr Chenoweth. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Donald K. Addington July 3, 1960, in Montpelier. Her husband preceded her in death May 16, 2013.

She graduated from Montpelier High School with the class of 1960. Judy owned and operated Judy’s Tax Service for 14 years, worked at the H&R Block tax service in Bluffton for 22 years, and worked with her husband on the family farm. Judy worked at the American Red Cross in Bluffton in the 1960s.

She was a member of Trinity Life Chapel where she played piano, taught Sunday school for 40 years, and was the church secretary for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling to see family out of state, and her favorite holiday was Christmas.

Judy is survived by a son, Denny (Joy) Addington of Bluffton; a daughter; Amy Addington of Keystone; a sister, Jean Kelly of Montpelier; a sister-in-law, Anita Chenoweth of Albion; and two grandchildren, Ashley Ann Addington and Carson Donald Addington.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald R. Chenoweth, and a grandson, Ace Levi Addington.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family visitation and funeral services will be held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Pastor Terry Werst will officiate.

A private family graveside and burial will take place at the Alberson Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made in Judy’s memory to Trinity Life Chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com