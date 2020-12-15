Philip R. Howell, 72, of Marion and formerly of Warren, died Nov. 30, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne. Phil was born on Nov. 30, 1948, to the late Joan Richards and Herbert Howell of Warren. He married Jody Bradish in November of 1971.

Phil is survived by sons, Matthew and Michael of South Bend; daughter, Marisa (Howell) Huff of South Bend; and five grandchildren.

Phil was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Charles Howell.

A service date will be set at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences can be made at glancyfuneralhomes.com