Paul E. Fate, 70, of Uniondale, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Paul was born in Bluffton on May 22, 1950, to Robert L. and Iva M. (Paxson) Fate. He married Jeanne Y. Brickley in Uniondale on April 25, 1969; she survives.

A 1968 graduate of Norwell High School, Paul served in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1971. He worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne and then later at International Harvester for several years until it closed its Fort Wayne location.

Paul also worked most of his life in the flooring business, working for Claghorn Flooring and Greg McBride. He also worked in management at Lowe’s in Bluffton, until retiring in 2014. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, and attending his grandkids’ sporting events. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two daughters, Angie (Shane) Isnogle and Andrea (Randy) Hare, both of Ossian; four grandchildren, Liara (Drew) Patton, Ally Isnogle (fiancé, Isaiah Lacey), Drew Hare, and Trever Hare; a brother, Rex Fate of Uniondale; and a sister, Cathy Arnold of Huntington.

Aside from his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Gary Fate.

A public graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with Mike Duggan officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur in conjunction with the United States Navy honor guard. Masks are strongly encouraged for attendance at the graveside service, and we ask that guests practice social distancing. Please feel free to bring your own chairs if desired.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

