ORDINANCE NO. 1526

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, ANNEXING CERTAIN TERRITORY TO THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, PLACING THE SAME WITHIN THE CORPORATE BOUNDARIES THEREOF AND MAKING THE SAME A PART OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON

WHEREAS, Eric A. Wenger, Amy J. Wenger, James M. Wenger II and Mollie J. Wenger (“Petitioners”) own real estate outside of but contiguous to the boundaries of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“City”) in Lancaster Township, Wells County, Indiana and have filed with the City a Petition For and Consent To Annexation (“Petition”) of the real estate into the City of Bluffton, Indiana;

WHEREAS, the legal description of the territory sought to be annexed is set forth in SECTION 1 of this Ordinance, the “Territory”;

WHEREAS, notice of a public hearing to consider the Petition and this Ordinance was published in the Bluffton News-Banner on October 30, 2020, at least 20 days prior to the public hearing;

WHEREAS, the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“Council”) conducted a public hearing on November 24, 2020, to receive comments regarding the Petition from all interested parties, all of whom were given an opportunity to testify as to this Ordinance and the proposed annexation;

WHEREAS, the Territory describes land that is contiguous to County Road 200 North, a public highway right-of-way, that has not previously been annexed to the City; and therefore, as required by IC 36-4-3-2.5, the Territory shall include the contiguous public highway right-of-way even if the right-of-way is not specifically described in the Territory;

WHEREAS, the Territory consists of approximately 33.39 acres;

WHEREAS the Territoty is at least 1/8th contiguous to the existing corporate boundaries of the City; and

WHEREAS, responsible planning and IC 36-4-3-3.1 require the City to adopt a written fiscal plan and a definite policy for the provision of services of both a non-capital and capital nature to the Territory (“Fiscal Plan”) prior to adoption of this Ordinance; and

WHEREAS, the Council has considered a Fiscal Plan prepared by BakerTilly Municipal Advisors dated October 13, 2020, and adopted the Fiscal Plan by resolution on October 27, 2020, and

WHEREAS, at least fourteen (14) days has passed since the Council conducted the public hearing on this Ordinance and the Office of the City Clerk has not received any written notice from Petitioners that Petitioners have withdrawn their signature from the Petition; and

WHEREAS, this Ordinance contains terms and conditions fairly calculated to make the annexation equitable to property owners and residents of the Territory and the City.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The Territory is situated within Wells County, State of Indiana and is more particularly described in Exhibit A attached to this Ordinance.

SECTION 2.

A. The recitals herein above are incorporated herein by reference as though fully set forth herein below, including but not limited to, the recital concerning the annexation of any public highway right-of-way that is contiguous to the described Territory.

B. In accordance with I.C. 36-4-3-5.1, the Annexation Area is hereby annexed to the City of Bluffton, Indiana and thereby included within its corporate boundaries pursuant to the terms of this Ordinance, two copies of which are kept on file with the Clerk-Treasurer for public inspection.

C. The effective date of the annexation shall be as soon as authorized by Indiana law.

SECTION 3. All prior Ordinances or parts thereof which may be inconsistent with any provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed. The paragraphs, sentences and words of this Ordinance, including the description of the Territory are severable, and if any portion hereof is declared unconstitutional, invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such declaration shall not affect the remaining portions of this Ordinance, specifically, to-wit: If any portion of the Territory cannot be lawfully annexed for any reason, it shall have no impact on the annexation of the remaining Territory.

Adopted by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, 8th day of December 2020, by the following vote:

AYES 5, to-wit:

Rick Elwell

Scott Mentzer

Janella Stronczek

Roger Thornton

Josh Hunt

NAYS _, to-wit:

ABSENT _, to-wit:

Exhibit A

The following described real estate to be annexed and situated in Wells County, State of lndiana:

Fifty-two (52) acres off the south side of the southeast quarter of Section Twenty-one (21), in Township Twenty-seven (27) North, Range Twelve (12) East, bounded and described as follows:

Commencing at the southeast corner of said quarter, then north 51 rods to the Hedge fence; thence west to the right-of-way of the Lake Erie & Western Railroad (now the Nickel Plate Railroad) in the southwest quarter of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence south along said right-of-way to the south line of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence east to the place of beginning.

EXCEPT THEREFROM a parcel of land, being a part of Section 21, in Township 27 North, Range 12 East, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the intersection of the present center line of State Road No. 1 as the same is now located, and the south line of said section; thence north along said center line a distance of 842 feet all that land lying between the present west right-of-way line of said State Road and the proposed west right-of-way line, same being 40 feet distant measured at right angles and being parallel to the above described center line, except the portion now used for a public highway, the above described parcel of land being the right-of-way necessary for the construction of the proposed highway improvement and containing .29 of an acre, more or less.

AND FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM that part or the south forty ( 40) feet of the aforedescribed land that is not presently highway right-of-way.

AND FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM Lots Number One (1), Two (2), and Three (3) as known and designated on the recorded Plat of Wal-mart Subdivision to the City of Bluffton, as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 58, in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.

Containing after said exceptions, 33.39 acres, more or less (per tax records).

Mayor John S. Whicker,

Mayor/Presiding

ATTEST:

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC, CPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, at 8:10 o’clock p.m. this 8th day of December, 2020.

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC, CPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

Approved by me this 8th day of December, 2020.

John S. Whicker, Mayor

