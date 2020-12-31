The Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana

197 E. Morse Street,

Markle, Indiana 46770

Monday, January 4, 2021,

7:00 p.m.

The Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”) will conduct a special meeting on the date and time referenced above to receive information, consider, and perhaps act on matters brought before Council. No Council members will attend in person but will instead attend remotely. The public is invited to attend by remote access. The Town will use Zoom for this remote meeting. Public questions and/or comments may also be submitted by email until 3:30 p.m. on January 4th to clerk@markleindiana.com or by calling 260-758-3193. The public may join the meeting remotely as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97755015638?pwd=VjZPUmVHaEVHcEtGOWFLQ1piaTFodz09

Meeting ID: 977 5501 5638

Passcode: 760198

nb 12/31

hspaxlp