Town Council of the

Town of Markle, Indiana

Monday, January 4, 2021

beginning at 6:00 p.m.

197 E. Morse Street,

Markle, Indiana 46770

As authorized by applicable statute, specifically Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B), the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will meet in executive session on the date and at the time referenced above for the following statutorily authorized purpose: “Initiation of litigation or litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing.” No Council members will attend in person, but will do so remotely.

Markle Town Council

Town of Markle

197 E. Morse Street

Markle, Indiana 46770

(260) 758-3193

nb 12/31

hspaxlp