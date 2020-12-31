Town Council of the
Town of Markle, Indiana
Monday, January 4, 2021
beginning at 6:00 p.m.
197 E. Morse Street,
Markle, Indiana 46770
As authorized by applicable statute, specifically Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B), the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will meet in executive session on the date and at the time referenced above for the following statutorily authorized purpose: “Initiation of litigation or litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing.” No Council members will attend in person, but will do so remotely.
Markle Town Council
Town of Markle
(260) 758-3193
