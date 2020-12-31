NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
WITHOUT COURT SUPERVISION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2012-EU-000058
Notice is hereby given that KENT SHADY was on the 21st day of December, 2020, appointed as personal representative of the estate of CLYDE L. SHADY, deceased, who died on the 11th day of November, 2020. He is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the Clerk of said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 21st day of December, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Circuit Court
for Wells County, Indiana
Michelle Brown-Stohler
Attorney #17247-90
Sprunger & Sprunger
105 N. Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 846-6788
Attorney for personal representative
