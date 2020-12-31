NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

WITHOUT COURT SUPERVISION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2012-EU-000058

Notice is hereby given that KENT SHADY was on the 21st day of December, 2020, appointed as personal representative of the estate of CLYDE L. SHADY, deceased, who died on the 11th day of November, 2020. He is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the Clerk of said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 21st day of December, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Circuit Court

for Wells County, Indiana

Michelle Brown-Stohler

Attorney #17247-90

Sprunger & Sprunger

105 N. Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 846-6788

Attorney for personal representative

nb 12/31, 1/7

