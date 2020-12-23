STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2012-EU-000055

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

C. WILLIAM DUNN, Deceased )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Miriam L. Rose was on December 12, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of C. William Dunn, deceased, who died on November 27, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana this 17th day of December, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Trina Glusenkamp Gould

Helmke Beams LLP

116 East Berry Street, Suite 1900

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Telephone: 260/422-7422

Supreme Court ID: 8257-02

