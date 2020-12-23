STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2012-EU-000055
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )
C. WILLIAM DUNN, Deceased )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that Miriam L. Rose was on December 12, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of C. William Dunn, deceased, who died on November 27, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana this 17th day of December, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Attorney for the Estate:
Trina Glusenkamp Gould
Helmke Beams LLP
116 East Berry Street, Suite 1900
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Telephone: 260/422-7422
Supreme Court ID: 8257-02
nb 12/23, 12/30
hspaxlp