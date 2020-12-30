On December 30, 2020, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Hazardous Waste Permit Section issued a draft decision for a renewal of a hazardous waste post-closure renewal permit for Corning Incorporated (Corning) at Airport Road, Bluffton, Indiana. The draft decision proposes to allow Corning to renew a permit for an existing facility.

Copies of documents pertaining to this draft post-closure permit renewal are available via IDEM’s Virtual File Cabinet (VFC) at: https://vfc.idem.in.gov/DocumentSearch.aspx. From this website, you can access the document of your choice by going to the “Alternate Field” dropdown menu and selecting “Document ID.” You will then need to enter the document number from the list provided below in the “ID #” cell. Before conducting your search, you must verify you are not a robot.

If a public hearing or meeting is held, IDEM will make a separate announcement of the date, time, and location of that hearing or meeting. Comments and supporting documentation, or a request for a public hearing or a public meeting should be sent in writing to IDEM at the address below by February 15, 2021; email is preferred. If you do not want to comment at this time but would like to receive notice of future action related to this application, please contact IDEM at the address below. Please refer to RCRA ID IND005557244 in all correspondence. Comments should be sent to:

Jeff Workman

IDEM, OLQ, 100 North Senate Ave., IGCN 1154, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2251

(800) 451-6027 or dial directly: (317) 232-3221 or E-mail: jworkman@idem.in.gov

For additional information, please see the application.

Following the end of the public comment period, IDEM will issue a Notice of Decision (NOD) stating whether the approval has been issued or denied. If comments are received during the public notice period, the final decision will include a document that summarizes the comments and IDEM’s response to those comments. If you have submitted comments or have asked to be added to the mailing list, you will receive the NOD. The notice will provide details on how you may appeal IDEM’s decision, if you disagree with that decision. The final decision will also be available online via the VFC at the address indicated above.

