Inventure Foods is submitting a Notice of Intent (NOI) letter for our facility (located at 705 West Dustman Road, Bluffton IN, 46714) to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge stormwater exposed to industrial activities. Run-off from the facility will discharge to an unnamed ditch that eventually discharges to the Wabash River. Questions or comments should be directed to Noni Ginter at the above mentioned Inventure Foods address.

nb 12/10

