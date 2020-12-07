Bluffton Historic District, roughly bounded by Wabash, Scott, Elm, and Marion Streets, Bluffton, Wells Co., Indiana, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the Federal Government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation.

Certain provisions of the Federal Internal Revenue Code may apply which may provide for a 20 percent investment tax credit (ITC) with a full adjustment to the basis for rehabilitating historic commercial, industrial, and rental residential buildings. A federal tax deduction for conservation purposes of partial interests in historically important land areas or structure applies. (See 36 CFR 67.) Whether these provisions are of benefit depend upon the circumstances of individual taxpayers. Individuals should consult legal counsel or the Internal Revenue Service for assistance in determining the tax consequences of the above provisions.

Section 106 (54 U.S.C. s.306108) of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 requires that federal agencies allow for the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to have an opportunity to comment on all projects affecting historic properties listed in the National Register. For further information, please refer to 36 CFR 800.

The historic values of the property are considered in the decision to issue a surface coal mining permit, in accordance with the Surface Mining & Control Act of 1977. For further information, please refer to 30 CFR 700 et seq.

Owners of National Register properties may qualify for federal grants for historic preservation when funds are available.

