Norma J. Peterson, 86, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Norma was born on February 11, 1934, to Frank and Pearl Brown. On March 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Jerald Peterson, and he survives. They were able to celebrate 61 years of marriage this year.

Norma was a true homemaker, keeping her home pristine and her family cared for. She enjoyed gardening and taking her grandchildren shopping. She was an incredible bowler and enjoyed the leagues she bowled in. She was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, and prior to moving to Montpelier, she had been a member of College Avenue Baptist Church in San Diego, Calif. More than anything, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, and she will be missed greatly by everyone.

Norma is survived by her husband, Jerald of Montpelier; five children, Jody Denton of Escondido, Calif., Ron (Linda) Peterson of Pine Valley, Calif., Greg (Melody) Peterson of Alpine, Calif., Julie (Bill) Finley of Santee, Calif., and Kevin (Traci) Peterson of La Mesa, Calif.; five grandchildren, Chanda Woods, Jarred Woods, Kayla Kersey, Steven Peterson, and Jason Archer; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, June Booher of Montpelier; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews too numerous to mention.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Pearl Brown, and six siblings, Hubert Brown, Delmer “Del” Brown, Donald Brown, Dale “Melvin” Brown, Norman Brown, and Janice Rice.

Arrangements for Norma have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of the Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave. in Marion. In accordance with Norma’s wishes, cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, 8013W-1100S, Montpelier, IN 47359

