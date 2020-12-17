Neva M Pharr, 79, of Berne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home on the Swiss Village North Campus surrounded by her husband and family after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Berne, to Sherman VonGunten and Naomi Sprunger VonGunten. Neva was united in marriage to Derryle Lee Pharr July 31, 1986, at First Mennonite Chapel in Berne.

She was an active and faithful lifetime member of First Mennonite Church in Berne. Her activities included Sunday School teacher for 2- and 3-year-old children, various food committees, Women in Mission, and quilting.

Neva was a graduate of the Berne High School class of 1958. She was a very well-known seamstress. Along with doing alterations in her home for many years, she worked several years for Custom Floor and Wall making draperies and was a seamstress and retail clerk for 20-plus years at Stan’s Men’s and Women’s Apparel until that business closed. She then worked at Sprunger Shoes as a retail clerk until that business closed and she retired.

Neva had a true passion for quilting which lead her to be a co-founder of the Swiss Stitchers Quilt Guild. Along with making quilts and wall hangings for her family, she used her passion to create beautiful quilts that were donated to the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale in Goshen for worldwide relief. Making these auction quilts brought her great joy. She thoroughly loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. She also loved having the opportunity to pass on her love for sewing and quilting to some of her granddaughters by helping with their 4-H sewing projects. Neva enjoyed playing Canasta with her friends and playing board games and card games with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Derryle Pharr of Berne; four children, son, Tom Dull of Berne, son, Ron (Celia) Dull of Berne, son, Mike (Rona) Dull of Cicero, daughter, Rhonda (Shane) Reynolds of Decatur; three stepchildren, Rick (Song) Pharr of Coalmont, Tenn., Rita (Mike) Bolinger of Warren, Tony (Jang) Pharr of Decatur; brother, Roger VonGunten of Berne; sister, Sueann (John Alter) VonGunten of Bristol; foster brother, Richard Sudduth of Titusville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Caley Dull, Jayden Dull, Amber (Scott) Steiner, Drew (Julie) Dull, Tyler (Katlyn) Burnfield, Hannah Dull, AJ Dull, Morgan (Grant) House, Spencer (Kaitlyn) Dull, Amanda Reynolds, Chance (Natalie) Reynolds, Abby Reynolds, Cashton Reynolds; 6 step-grandchildren, Tristan Pharr, Olivia Bolinger, Carson Bolinger; Brady (Chelsea) Bolinger, Brandon (Miranda) Bolinger, Andy (Jerica) Bolinger; six great-grandchildren with three more on the way in 2021; and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Howard and Rufine Pharr; two brothers, Ken VonGunten and Dean VonGunten; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie VonGunten, Diana Foust, Dixie Pharr; one great-grandchild, Cole Dull; and one step-granddaughter, Lexi Pharr.

A funeral service will be held on Neva’s 80th birthday at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at First Mennonite Church, Berne with Pastor Jim Schwartz and Pastor Jeff Linthicum officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in rural Berne.