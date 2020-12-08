Below is the list of transfers within county departments that the Wells County Council approved Tuesday evening. More meeting coverage in the Wednesday, Dec. 9, News-Banner.

• Auditor: $85 from postage to travel, lodging and conference fees.

• Sheriff: $10,000 from deputy matrix pay and $10,000 from gas, oil and lube with $10,000 going to overtime, $1,800 to tires and tubes and $8,200 to equipment repairs.

• Surveyor: $273 from training and seminars to clerical assistant.

• Coroner: $600 from gloves and syringes and $1,098 from traveling, lodging and conference fees with $97 to office supplies, $1,221 to autopsy services and $380 to toxicology.

• County election board: $25 from legal ads and notices to CES software license fee.

• Commissioners: $74,290 from group health insurance with $30,000 going to attorney fees, $2,000 to legal ads and notices, $12,000 to insurance liability, $30,000 to miscellaneous us charges and services and $290 to copy machine lease and maintenance.

• Circuit Court: $490 from pauper attorney to juvenile public defender.

• Community Corrections Project Income: $1,000 from education books, $6,700 from professional services, $1,000 from lodging and $1,500 from travel/mileage with $4,700 to repair/maintenance supplies, $2,000 to cellphone usage, $1,500 to official bonds and insurance, and $2,000 to computer equipment.

• Health: $5,480 from part-time public health nurse with $3,640 to part-time, $75 to group life insurance and $1,765 to group health insurance.

• Highway administration: $165 from safety equipment to other services.

• Highway Maintenance and Repair: $3,500 from road repairs to part-time.

• Indiana State Opioid Response: $109.10 from equipment to travel/staff development.

• Community Corrections Grant: $2,100 from clerical assistance to group health insurance.