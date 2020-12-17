After a sudden illness, Martin Joseph Lohmuller died at the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka on Dec. 13, 2020.

Born to Herbert Wendel and Nora Genevieve (Lavins) Lohmuller in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 1952, he graduated from Bluffton High School in Bluffton and then received his degree in respiratory therapy from Kettering College in Ohio.

After moving to South Bend, he worked as a respiratory therapist for Memorial Hospital for 25 years and then joined Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates of South Bend. Marty was looking forward to retirement in May 2021 when he would celebrate his 50-year milestone in the field of respiratory care. He was a longtime member of the American Association for Respiratory Therapy and proudly served as camp director of Camp Superkids Asthma Camp for many years. As a child, he attended his very first Notre Dame football game. From then on, he was a steadfast and devoted fan. He was honored to work as an usher for the University of Notre Dame for 25 years, where he especially enjoyed serving as captain of section 24 at every home football game.

One of Marty’s greatest loves was the water. He enjoyed many years of sailing; in fact, he crewed twice for the Chicago Race to Mackinac and loved sharing stories of his adventures at sea. In the summers, you would also often find him Sea-Dooing on Diamond Lake. Marty was a lifelong car enthusiast and finally realized his dream of owning a Corvette convertible. He and Jeannie took many drives together, often to Lake Michigan and always with the top down of course. Above all else, he cherished his family and devoted himself to outstanding and compassionate care for his patients.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jean Ann (Jeannie); his stepson, Jeff (Linda) Hunter; daughters, Jenny (Jake) Christner and Lauryn; grandchildren, Owen Christner, Julia and Jacob Shriver, Charlie and Ben Hunter; and siblings, Bernard (Karen) Lohmuller, Mary (John) Koors, John (Diane) Lohmuller, Theresa (Larry) Sell, Paul Lohmuller, Joe (Ann) Lohmuller, Margie (Jim) Pfister, Cathie (Jim) Cicchiello and Beth (Ron) Grisoli.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. A celebration of Marty’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the American Lung Association.