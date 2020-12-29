Martha Ann Monroe, 82, who was known as “Marty” or “Mart”, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her nephew’s residence in Bluffton.

She was born May 21, 1938, in Hartford City, to Edgar M. Ward and Edith M. Grove Ward. Her parents preceded her in death.

Martha married Robert Allen “Bob” Monroe May 24, 1962, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City. He passed away July 12, 1998.

Her smiling face could be found at Marsh in Hartford City where she worked as a cashier for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working puzzles. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the AMVETS Auxiliary.

Martha will be sadly missed by her nephew, Kenny Ray Hall (companion, Rex Townsend) of Bluffton, and several other nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Cletus J. Smeltzer, and sisters Patty Walker and Rose Swim.

Martha will have a private graveside service at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

