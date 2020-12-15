Marilyn S. Gerber, 83, of Bluffton, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at Ossian Health and Rehab in Ossian.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Adams County, to Frank and Emma (Zaugg) Hanni.

She graduated from East Union Center High School in 1955. On Jan. 15, 1960, Marilyn and David Lee Gerber were married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. Marilyn worked for 10 years at the Owen County Public Library in Spencer and was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and raising her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post #111 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, David of Bluffton, and her son, Kevin Lee (Katie) Gerber of Middletown, along with two grandchildren, Tosha Weikel of North Carolina and Briar (Fallon) Gerber of Fort Wayne.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Gladys Myers, Buelah Fegley, Wilbert Hanni and Doyle Hanni.

The family would like to thank Ossian Health Care and Heart to Heart Hospice for the love and care for Marilyn.

A private family memorial service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jarrod Ball officiating. A private burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

There will be a public visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral and cemetery service. During the current COVID-19 guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Friends wishing to watch Marilyn’s service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. You can login using Zoom meeting I.D. 869 7331 5853 and you can login after 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Legion Post No. 111 Auxiliary.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Gerber family at www.thomarich.com