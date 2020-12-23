Lou Ann Shafer, 88, of Warren, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Warren. She was born to Elvin and Nellie Mae (Kohr) Parker on May 25, 1932.

Survivors include her children, Kandace Ann Villanueva of Warren, Heidi Ann (Wade) Vandersloot of Midland, Texas, and David Allen (Dawn) Shafer of Midland, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Martha Good Shafer of Huntington; and 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Shafer; daughter, Kimberly Anne Shafer; siblings, Russell Thomas Parker, Lucille Mae Todd, Earl Ephraim Parker, and James Richard Parker; and a great-grandson.

A private service will be held at the Warren United Church of Christ. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences can be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com