Lorene S. Rekeweg, 95, of Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 6, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest.

She was born on May 31, 1925 in Wells County to August and Lora (Bieberich) Bauermeister. Lorene was united in marriage to Adelbert C. Rekeweg on Feb. 17, 1946, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2004.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian.

Lorene was a graduate of Ossian High School. She was employed at Fort Wayne Wire Die Inc. as a production worker until she was married. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband on the dairy farm in Preble.

She is survived by two sons, Leonard (Suzann) Rekeweg of Monroeville and Duane (Alice) Rekeweg of Decatur; daughter, Linda (Gregory) Mankey of McCordsville; sister, Eldora Behning of Alpharetta, Georgia; brother, Ralph (Hildegard) Bauermeister of Ossian; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marvin Bauermeister; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian with Rev. Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church. For those unable to attend, the visitation and service may be viewed live at www.youtube.com/bethlehemlutheranchurchossian starting at 9 a.m.

Due to concerns from COVID-19, we ask that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian or Worship Anew.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.