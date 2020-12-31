Notice is hereby given that on December 18, 2020, Indiana Gas Company, Inc. d/b/a Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana, Inc., a CenterPoint Energy Company (“Vectren North”) filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”) for (1) authority to modify its rates and charges for gas utility service through a phase in of rates, (2) approval of new schedules of rates and charges, and new and revised riders, (3) approval of a new tax savings credit rider, (4) approval of Vectren North’s energy efficiency portfolio of programs and authority to extend Petitioner’s Energy Efficiency Rider (“EER”), including the decoupling mechanism effectuated through the EER, (5) approval of revised depreciation rates applicable to gas plant in service, (6) approval of necessary and appropriate accounting relief, and (7) approval of an alternative regulatory plan pursuant to which Vectren North would continue its customer bill assistance programs. The petition will be considered by the Commission as part of Cause No. 45468.

Richard C. Leger

Vice President,

Regional Operations

VECTREN, A CENTERPOINT ENERGY COMPANY

nb 12/31

hspaxlp