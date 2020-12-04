Kenneth Wright

Kenneth D. Wright, 75, a former resident of Uniondale, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Trenton, Mich.

Born on Oct. 27, 1945, he was the son of Gerald S. and Frances (Folk) Wright.

Ken entered the United States Air Force after graduating from Rockcreek High School in 1963. He married Patricia Peters of River Rouge, Mich., in September of 1965. They remained happily married for 53 years until her passing in December of 2018.

He retired in 1997 after 25 years of selling health and life insurance. Ken was an active member of American Legion Post 337 and held the position of Commander for 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed watching NASCAR races and classic cowboy western movies.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry Lynn Wright and Jerry Penrod.

Ken is survived by his daughter Nancy (Gary) Andrews; granddaughter, Amanda Andrews; great-granddaughter, Zoey Grace; sister, Ms. Sharon Crozier; sister-in-law, Ms. Joanna Penrod; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.