Kay Huffman

Kay E. Huffman, 81, of rural Poneto, Chester Township, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on Saturday, March 25, 1939, in Wells County. She married Warem K. Huffman on Sunday, March 22, 1964 in Wells County; he preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 1994. Kay was a 1957 graduate of Chester Center High School and was a member of the Southern Wells Community Church. She was a medical transcriptionist for Blackford County Hospital. She enjoyed playing the piano. Kay was a farm wife and a homemaker for most of her life.

Loving survivors include her sons, Doug K. Huffman of Poneto, Zack L. Huffman of Poneto, and Tyler A. Huffman of Poneto; sisters, Carol (Dee) Schwarzkopf of Hartford City, Joyce Pace, Plano, Texas, and Mary Blair of Coppell, Texas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Harold Weatherholt; mother, Mary “Mabel” (Foust) Weatherholt; loving husband, Warem K. Huffman; son, Greg L. Huffman; sister, Rosalie Downhour; and brothers, Bill Weatherholt, Olan Weatherholt, Dewayne Weatherholt, and Galen Weatherholt.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, with the Pastor Jody Mounsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery in Wells County.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com