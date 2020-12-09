Kathleen Tyson, 75, of Coldwater, Mich., passed away on Nov. 29 while a resident of the Laurels Nursing Home.

She was born May 8, 1945, to Abner and Marion Tyson in Fort Wayne. After graduating in 1963 from Lancaster High, she continued to make her family proud by obtaining degrees from Ball State and Iowa State University. She went on to enjoy careers in teaching and business, eventually becoming a CEO of her own food brokerage firm. She was an avid cook, seamstress, and dancer but she also enjoyed her winter sports with vigor and was always up for skating or skiing. Known as “Katy bug” to her friends, she always had a smile that was contagious and genuine. Those that knew and cared for her will miss her laughter and joy in the company of others.

She was a member and volunteer at the Fairview Missionary Church in Angola and kept in touch with many of her classmates.

Katy is survived by her sister, Sylvia Wann of Bluffton; as well as her sons and spouses, Todd and Yvette McAfee, Erick and Layla McAfee. She has two grandchildren, Bailee and Keegan McAfee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother in law.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A private family grave side service will be held at Elm Grove. Friends will be invited to a celebration of her life at a date and time to be announced in the future.