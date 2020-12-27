Kara Rose Ramsey, 29, of Hartford City and a former resident of Montpelier, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 17, 1991, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Survivors include her mother, Christie J. Ramsey of Hartford City; her father, Shawn Paul Ramsey of Pittsburgh; two sons, Braelyn Mikel Gregory Rathbun and Draedyn Stephen Lee Ramsey, both of Hartford City; a daughter, Empryss Patricia Rose Ramsey of Hartford City; a brother, Jack G. (Alyssa) Richards of Huntington; three sisters, Kristy M. (Andrew Riley) Schneider and Kelly L. (Jessey) Carnes, both of Montpelier, and Kaylie A. (Kyle) Knight of Mount Airy, Md.; and three half-sisters, Hailey Ramsey, Makenzie Ramsey, and Alyssa Ramsey, all of Pittsburgh.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

