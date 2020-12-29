Joyce E. Roberts, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 25, 2020, at the River Terrace Retirement Community.

She graduated from Rockcreek High School along with her future husband Les in 1948. In addition to raising their own family, they were privileged to be foster parents to many other children over the years.

Joyce was active in St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and music, especially musicals. She completed a genealogy of the Gilbert family dating back to the Mayflower. She loved spending time with the family, hosting reunions, weekly visits with her sisters, family Christmas, family vacations, book club and any other excuse for a get together! She lived on the Gilbert family farm and hosted the 100-year celebration in 2012. Grandkids were the love of her life and she often could be seen hoeing weeds in the fields with a crew of grandkids.

She was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Wells County, to John B. Gilbert and Reeta E. Dowty Gilbert.

She was united in marriage to Lester E. Roberts on May 25, 1952. Les preceded her in death April 13, 1998.

Survivors include a son, Kim (Jan) Roberts of Coldwater, Mich.; five daughters, Rita (Dave) Brinneman of Bluffton, Amy (Dave) Kreigh of Ossian, Lori (Dave) Lowe of Indianapolis, Melissa (Todd) Graft of Geneva, and Jennifer (Jerry) Meyer of Bluffton; four siblings, Ruth Arnold of Bluffton, Darrell Gilbert of Bluffton, David (Linda) Gilbert of Middletown, Ind., and Carol (Jerry) Day of Markle; and 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lowell (Jeanne) Gilbert, and two sisters, Lois Shearer and Janet Cluster.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later time at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place in the St. Paul Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Preferred memorials are to the Dementia Society of America or the National Foster Parent Association, sent in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

