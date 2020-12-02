John L. Kleinknight, 71, of Geneva, passed away at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Bluffton. He married Bernadine Gentis Kleinknight July 21, 1990, in Geneva.

John was a 1967 graduate of Southern Wells High School and he formerly attended the Phenix United Methodist Church. He retired from Franklin Electric after 44 years of service. John was the former chief of the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association. He enjoyed John Deere tractors and mowers. John loved his dog Noodle.

John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Bernadine Gentis Kleinknight of Geneva; a son, Jamie (Mandy) Kleinknight of Decatur; a daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Boggs of Bluffton; a stepson, Corey (Jessica) Sparks of Bluffton; four brothers, Michael (Gwen) Grimm of Keystone, David (Cherry) Grimm of Bluffton, Timothy (Tina) Kleinknight of Bluffton, and Larry Kleinknight of Bluffton; two sisters, Susan (Bill) Warren of Geneva and Beverly (Marvin) Saylers of Bluffton; a sister-in-law, Yvette (Randy) Runkle of Bluffton; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Kim) Gentis of Petroleum and Tracy (Rhonda) Gentis of McNatt; six grandchildren, Daniele Thomas of Decatur, Courtney Byrd of Fort Wayne, Tazza Moser of Berne, Loren Sparks of Berne, Brennen Sparks of Berne, and Lincoln Sparks of Bluffton; and a great-grandson, Hunter Hanni of Berne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Kleinknight; his mother, Mildred Irene Clanin Grimm; a stepson, Lucus Sparks; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Kemerly.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made to the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Line St., Geneva, IN 46740.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing at the funeral home. Face masks are required.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

