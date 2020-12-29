Joan E. Beer, 86, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Paddock Springs Senior Living Community in Warsaw. She had been in failing health over the past few years.

She was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Bluffton, to Jacob Meyer and Ann Bucher Meyer. She married Otto Beer Jr. Oct. 9, 1955, in the home of her parents in Bluffton.

She is survived by her four children, Kim (Mike) Kearney of New Paris, Michael (Nancy) Beer of Nappanee, Kelli (Kevin) Noble of New Paris, and Mark (Ellen) Beer of Goshen; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Meyer of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Otto Beer Jr.; her parents, Jacob Meyer and Ann Bucher Meyer of Bluffton; and her brothers, Dale Meyer of Bluffton, Harold Meyer of Bluffton; and a sister, Maxine Meyer Worden of Plantation, Fla.

Joan was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster Central High School in Bluffton, where she was a “yell leader” for the Bobcats. She was a founding member of the Living Gospel Church and supported her husband Otto in ministry as he served as pastor for 25 years.

For 48 years she served as a composition worker at World Missionary Press in New Paris while she helped lead a widows’ ministry for more than 40 years. She was also a homemaker, where her light shown the brightest hosting countless gatherings at her home for family, friends, missionaries, widows, and angels unaware. She wielded her most powerful weapon as a soldier in God’s army as a Prayer Warrior, birthed out of her surrendered life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In an excerpt from her 1967 WMP ministry application she wrote, “Since I know Christ personally, it has given me a desire to have a Christ-centered family. The most important thing to me is to see that my children have a personal faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as I do … to be a faithful witness for Him in my community or wherever He would have me.”

Visitation times will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the Living Gospel Church in Nappanee with Pastor Mike Raasch officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.lgcnappanee.com

Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Living Gospel Church or World Missionary Press.

To share online condolences, visit www.tlyfh.com