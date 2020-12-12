Janice M. Reinhard, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Christian Care Retirement Community with her children by her side.

Jan was born June 25, 1946, in Bluffton, to Melvin and Berniece Heyerly Maller. Both parents preceded her in death.

A 1964 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jan worked as a waitress at The Dutch Mill in Bluffton until 1997, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include three sons, Justin (Kristen) Reinhard of Bluffton, Grayson (Tara) Reinhard of Craigville, and Braden (Adrianne) Reinhard of Bluffton; a daughter, Jessica (Todd) Fiechter of Bryant; 15 grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Maller of Bluffton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Kole Meyer and Doyle Frauhiger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Masks are strongly encouraged for attendance at the visitation and service, and we ask that guests practice social distancing at those times. Due to the governor’s executive order, we are only allowed a certain number of guests at a time during the visitation. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Care Retirement Community.

