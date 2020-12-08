Janice D. Sollberger, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully to her eternal home Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Hearth at Sycamore Village.

She was born May 19, 1926, in Zanesville, to Valentine and Frieda Jacobs Hanauer. She was a graduate of Union Township School.

She met Paul C. Sollberger and they were married 4 months later on July 27, 1946, in Fort Wayne in a double ceremony with his sister Eileen. He husband preceded her in death in 1993.

Janice worked at General Electric, Howard’s Photo Laboratory, PHD, and retired from the SS Kresge Warehouse in 1989 after 17 years. Janice loved to garden, fish, play the piano and bingo and spend time with her family and friends. She had a fun personality, a quick wit and a deep faith in her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her children, James (Mary) Sollberger and Jill (David) Raines, both of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Kristen (Brian) Beer of Monroeville, Thomas Sollberger of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Mickayla Raines of Fort Wayne; two great-grandsons; and a brother, G. Joe (Barbara) Hanauer of Markle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and John Hanauer, and a sister, Lois Lothamer.

Arrangements are through Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals. Due to COVID-19 concerns there will only be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Community Harvest Food Bank.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Sollberger family.