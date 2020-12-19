Helen Bechtold, 94, of Warren, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born Friday, March 26, 1926, in Wabash County, to Henry “Jim” Stensel and Ruth Anthony Stensel. She married Worden Bechtold April 22, 1948, in Huntington. Her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Chris Bechtold of Greensburg; a daughter, Connie Hutchison of Alvin, Texas; and a grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Harold Stensel.

Services for Helen will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

