Home Opinions Giving Trump credit for the vaccine is the best way for Biden... Giving Trump credit for the vaccine is the best way for Biden to unite the country December 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (unfortunately) Opinions A light at the end of the viral darkness Opinions The embarrassing Russian disinformation canard