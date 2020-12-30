G. Diane Guiler, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. She was born on Sept. 1, 1937 in Bluffton, the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Harris) Gordon.

She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Fort Wayne Community Schools after 27 years of service. She was a member at Waynedale United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution – Captain William Wells Chapter.

Surviving family include her husband, Charles “Chic” Guiler, whom she married on March 16, 1957 in Bluffton; son, Douglas (fiancé, Jaime Becker) Guiler; daughter, Anita (Loren) Dathe; grandsons, Gregory Guiler, Matthew Dathe, and Jonathan (Danielle) Dathe; great-grandson, Oliver Dathe; and cousins, Ann Wheeler and Larry Tappy. She was also preceded in passing by an infant son, Lynn.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Stahl Cemetery, rural Wells County.

Memorials may be made to Waynedale United Methodist Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne is in charge of arrangements.

