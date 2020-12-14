Home Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 12-14-2020 Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 12-14-2020 December 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Have you seen this man? Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: 12-14-2020 Lifestyle Zanesville News: 12-14-2020