Ernie S. Isch, 85, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 28, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

Ernie was born May 12, 1935, in Bluffton, to Joe L. Isch and Sylvia Aschliman Isch. Both of his parents preceded him in death. He married Lucille A. Pfister July 13, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas. His wife survives in Bluffton.

He was a 1953 graduate of Berne French High School and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime farmer in Adams and Wells counties.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Gene) Reinhard and Amy Jo Isch of Bluffton; two sons, Jerry (Linda) Isch of Honey Brook, Pa., and Joe Isch of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pat (Rod) Maller of Bluffton.

Aside from his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Isch, and a grandson, Isaac Isch.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church East. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Doyle Frauhiger and Lynn Fiechter will officiate at the services. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials in Ernie’s memory may be made to the Christian Care Retirement Community.

