Eileen V. Harvey, 99, of Warren, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Wednesday, June 22, 1921, in Huntington County, to Hobart and Thelma (Yoder) Wagner. She married Max A. Harvey on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1942, in Grant County.

Survivors include her children, Gordon (Kathy) Harvey of Kernersville, N.C., Kent (Lisa) Harvey of Marion, Carolyn (Jim) Eagleson of Middlebury, Teresa (Dave) Pulley of Morgantown, and Dennis Harvey of Van Buren; brothers, Dorlan Wagner of North Manchester, Darl Wilcox of Pierceton, Duane Wagner of North Manchester; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Reva Lee; brother, Hobart Wagner Jr.; and sister, Lois Haupert.

Private services will be held. Interment be in Gardens of Memory in rural Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.