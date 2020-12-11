Edward C. Springer, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born May 28, 1930, at home in Ossian, son of the late Emil and Margaret (Hink) Springer.

He was a graduate of Ossian High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and was a lifelong farmer. He also was a co-owner and operator of Yoder Grain for many years. Edward was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and a volunteer at the Ossian Food Bank.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth E. (Gerbers) Springer of Ossian; children, Lisa (Zane) Reed of Ossian, Greg (Dalene) Springer of Fort Wayne, Gary (Nancy) Springer of Ossian, and Eric (Sue) Springer of Uniondale; seven grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

A private family service will take place at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Ossian Food Bank.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Springer family.