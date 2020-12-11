Dorthy Lee (Hudson) Falk, 90, of Montpelier (Chester Township) died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Dec. 9, 2020. She was born on Thursday, Oct. 16, 1930, in Davis County, Ky.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Terry Lee (Sharon) Hudson of Fort Wayne, Linda Caudill of Fort Wayne, Danny Wayne (Debi) Hudson of Fort Wayne, and Garry Eugene Hudson of Montpelier, and stepson, Roger (Nancy) Falk, of Roll.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Wesley Henderson; mother, Ruby (Shepard) Henderson; first husband, John Hudson; second husband, Herman Falk; siblings, John Henderson, Eugene Henderson, Deloris Robinson, and Lovetta Blair; stepdaughter, Shirley Schmidt; and stepson, Dexter Falk.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service will follow at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home. Masks are recommended.

