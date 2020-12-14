Dorothy L. Archbold, 101, of Ossian, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Dorothy was born April 21, 1919, in Brownsville, Minn., to William F. and Emma Luehr Miller. She was a 1937 graduate of Caledonia High School. She completed Business School and learned shorthand in Lacrosse, Wis. She worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne. During World War II, Dorothy traveled with her friend Lorraine by train to Seattle, Wash., where she worked in the Department of Agriculture.

Dorothy and Edwin E. Archbold were married Feb. 21, 1946, in Uniondale. He preceded her in death May 12, 1995.

Dorothy was a nurturing mother and was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. She also loved to square dance and polka. Dorothy enjoyed music and had a talent for playing the organ and piano.

Survivors include her three children, Judith D. Archbold of Fort Wayne and Linda (Don) Kiefer and William Archbold and companion Pat, all of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to four grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Kiefer, Brent (Danielle) Archbold, Holly (Chad) Gentry, and Kirk (Elizabeth) Kiefer, and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Kiefer, Kayla Kiefer, Edwin J. Archbold, Kole Kiefer, Connor Archbold, and Corbin Archbold.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, and siblings Raymond Miller, William Miller, Norma Bolinger and Florence Kuecker.

A private family service will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jarrod Ball officiating.

Friends wishing to watch Dorothy’s service can do so from the safety of their home via a Zoom meeting. You can login using the Zoom eeting I.D. 845 3378 1100 and you can login after 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

A private family burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to the Disabled American Veterans and should be mailed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends wishing to send messages and memories of Dorothy to her family can do so at www.thomarich.com