Dorothy Catherine Moyer, 103, died at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Nov. 2, 1917, in Toledo, Ohio, to Elijah Ray Moyer and Mabel Allie Walser Moyer.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Jean Chandler of Montpelier; a son, James Richard Moyer of Marion; and two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eloise Caylor; two brothers, Eldon Roy Moyer and Ermil “Spike” Moyer; and a great-great-grandchild, Lauren Chandler.

There will be private family viewing.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 6454 N. Woodlawn Road, Montpelier. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.