Donna L. Quackenbush (affectionately known as “DQ”), 79, of Ossian, left the suffering of this life to enter heaven’s gates on Dec. 7, 2020, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Born June 2, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Donna was the daughter of Max and Anna (Meyer) Flohr. Donna worked most of her career at Lincoln Financial Group. She loved to read, travel and host really fun reality TV show parties. There was nothing she didn’t write down and have documented. She was a great supporter of national parks, Indian Reservations and the wildlife. She was deeply loved by her family and many great friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Leah and son-in-law, Joe Minnick of Markle; one grandson, Chad (Vanessa) of Seaside, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Sofia. She is also survived by two brothers, Steve (Janet) Flohr and Bruce (Julie) Flohr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Daniel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Eleos Hospice Care and Allen County SPCA. Arrangements by Mungovan Simple.