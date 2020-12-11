Donley Edwin Slater, 78, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne. Donley was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Huntington to the late Archie Slater and June (Ford) Slater.

Donley was a 1962 graduate of Huntington High School Huntington. He also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era from 1964 to 1966. Donley was a produce manager for Kroger. He enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms, fishing, golfing and spending time with family.

Donley is survived by a daughter, Leah M. Lesh of Markle; a son, Eric A. Slater of Zanesville; five grandchildren, Ronnie Lucente of Markle, Jennifer Lucente of Markle, Anthony Lucente of Haviland, Ohio, Briana Murawski (John) of Zanesville, Trevor Wedding (Madison) of Ossian; along with three great-grandchildren, Madyson Boyd, Ella and Harper Murawski; and a sister, Lota Rose Yarber (Ike) of San Diego, Calif.

Donley was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be private family services held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.