Donald E B Haddix, 75, of Craigville, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Don was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Belknap, Ky. to Bishop “Cavanaugh” and Evie Huff Haddix. He graduated in 1963 from Campton High School in Wolfe County, Ky., and served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Don and Anita M. Stier Haddix were married May 3, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

Don worked for International Harvester/Navistar for more than 25 years. Don and Anita owned and operated the Craigville Hardware and Appliance store from 1983 to 1991.

Don was a longtime and active member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. He was involved in the Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Team and the Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box Ministry. He was also involved with the Forgotten Children Worldwide ministry. He participated on many work missionary trips, disaster relief trips, and aided in multiple construction projects at Hope Missionary Church.

Survivors include his wife Anita, of Craigville, and two children, Tammy (Troy) Ray of Zanesville and Scott (Anne) Haddix of Ossian. He was a loving grandpa to his grandchildren Alexandria (Geoff) Kotesky of Fort Wayne; Natalya Haddix and Felicia Haddix, both of Ossian; and Elena Ray and Josiah Ray of Zanesville.

Don is also survived by a sister, Mary Jo Downing of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and a brother, Bob (Brenda) Haddix of Montpelier.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Friends wishing to watch Don’s service live can do so from the safety of their home, using the Hope Missionary Church webpage (www.hope4thefamily.com) and clicking on the livestream option.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral service at the church. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Memorials may be made in Don’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse – Disaster Relief and can be mailed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Haddix family at www.thomarich.com