Dirk A. Knowles, 33, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020.

Dirk was born May 16, 1987, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. He was a 2005 graduate of Bluffton High School where he was an all-around athlete. Dirk loved to play football, baseball, and run track. He excelled as a high school football player and as a college player for the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne where he graduated in 2010. Dirk also loved individual competition and participated in many “Spartan” Races.

Dirk was a beautiful man and a kind, loving, dedicated father and son. He enjoyed biking, fishing, body building, playing his piano, video games and spending time with his family — but most of all he enjoyed spending time with the pride and joy of his world, his son, Hayden Knowles of Gas City. Dirk was a friend to everyone he met and would go out of his way to help those around him.

Other survivors include his parents, Bruce and LaNae Golder of Bluffton; a sister, Teshana (Dominick) Monfred of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a stepbrother and a stepsister, Justin (Brandy) Golder and Jennifer (Miguel) Golder, both of Ormond Beach, Fla.; along with many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of Dirk’s life will be held later in the summer, when it will be safe to gather together, remember and celebrate Dirk’s life. These details will be released when they are complete and will be updated in the newspaper and on the funeral home website.

Memorials may be made in Dirk’s memory to an educational fund for his son, Hayden. Checks can be made out to Bruce and LaNae Golder and mailed to the funeral home.

